Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,748 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Starbucks by 44.4% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $99.34 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $110.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.10. The firm has a market cap of $114.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 20th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.46.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

