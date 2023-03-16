Stephens Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $283.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HCA. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $269.41.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $247.47 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $254.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.25. The company has a market capitalization of $68.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 17.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total transaction of $2,007,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,987 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,537.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $4,138,519.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total transaction of $2,007,074.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,537.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,899 shares of company stock worth $20,460,494 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.