Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) to Hold

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$1.15 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$1.80. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.21% from the stock’s current price.

TWM has been the subject of a number of other reports. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, March 10th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.65 to C$1.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$1.47.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TWM opened at C$0.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.10. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a one year low of C$0.85 and a one year high of C$1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$377.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.62.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.