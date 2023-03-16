StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Prudential (NYSE:PUK)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($17.06) to GBX 1,450 ($17.67) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Prudential in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,518 ($18.50) to GBX 1,750 ($21.33) in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,500 ($18.28) to GBX 1,750 ($21.33) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,539.17.
PUK stock opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.62. Prudential has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $34.37.
Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.
