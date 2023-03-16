StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Prudential (NYSE:PUK)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($17.06) to GBX 1,450 ($17.67) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Prudential in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,518 ($18.50) to GBX 1,750 ($21.33) in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,500 ($18.28) to GBX 1,750 ($21.33) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,539.17.

PUK stock opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.62. Prudential has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $34.37.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Prudential by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 807,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,881,000 after purchasing an additional 102,809 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 14,067 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Prudential by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,417,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,520,000 after purchasing an additional 751,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Prudential by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 206,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

