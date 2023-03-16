StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.91.
Public Storage Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE:PSA opened at $288.56 on Thursday. Public Storage has a one year low of $270.13 and a one year high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.30.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.
Public Storage Company Profile
Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.
