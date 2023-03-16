StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

NYSE:PSA opened at $288.56 on Thursday. Public Storage has a one year low of $270.13 and a one year high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.30.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

