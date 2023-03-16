StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RNG. Raymond James cut their price target on RingCentral from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on RingCentral from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RingCentral from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on RingCentral from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.82.

RingCentral Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $32.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.60. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $129.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 765.97% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $524.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.41 million. On average, analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $172,933.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,062 shares in the company, valued at $4,628,868.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 835 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $29,191.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,770,388.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $172,933.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,062 shares in the company, valued at $4,628,868.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,140 shares of company stock worth $487,445. 6.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in RingCentral by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 121,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in RingCentral by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in RingCentral by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 348.7% during the 3rd quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

