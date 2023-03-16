StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Ashford Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AINC opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. Ashford has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $19.70. The firm has a market cap of $37.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average of $14.59.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.49. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $178.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.58 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ashford will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashford

Ashford Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashford by 0.9% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashford by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

Featured Articles

