StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Ashford Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AINC opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. Ashford has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $19.70. The firm has a market cap of $37.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average of $14.59.
Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.49. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $178.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.58 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ashford will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashford
Ashford Company Profile
Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.
