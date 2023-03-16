StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Quad/Graphics Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE QUAD opened at $4.03 on Thursday. Quad/Graphics has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $7.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.74.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $885.20 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Quad/Graphics by 65.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 118,847 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Quad/Graphics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Quad/Graphics in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quad/Graphics in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

Quad/Graphics, Inc engages in the provision of print solutions, media solutions, and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: United States Print and Related Services, International, and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment is involved in printing operations and its products include catalogs, consumer magazines, special insert publications, direct mail, packaging, commercial, and printed products, retail inserts books, and directories.

