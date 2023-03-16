StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PWR. Citigroup raised their price target on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Argus lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.25.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $155.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.63. Quanta Services has a one year low of $106.33 and a one year high of $168.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.46 and its 200-day moving average is $144.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

Institutional Trading of Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $3,799,667.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,244,070.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 4.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.