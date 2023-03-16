StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Regional Management (NYSE:RM)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Regional Management from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Regional Management from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.
Regional Management Stock Down 2.0 %
Regional Management stock opened at $26.25 on Thursday. Regional Management has a fifty-two week low of $25.21 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 47.39 and a current ratio of 47.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.89. The company has a market capitalization of $249.90 million, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.49.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regional Management
Regional Management Company Profile
Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regional Management (RM)
- Don’t Overlook This Reliable, Dividend-Paying Sector
- Bearish Guidance at 3M, Still the Same Upside
- Is Credit Suisse On The Brink of a Collapse?
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.