StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Regional Management (NYSE:RM)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Regional Management from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Regional Management from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Regional Management Stock Down 2.0 %

Regional Management stock opened at $26.25 on Thursday. Regional Management has a fifty-two week low of $25.21 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 47.39 and a current ratio of 47.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.89. The company has a market capitalization of $249.90 million, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regional Management

Regional Management Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Forager Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 975,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,418,000 after acquiring an additional 266,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 24,014 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.