StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

SUM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Summit Materials from $32.45 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Summit Materials from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.36.

Summit Materials Stock Down 2.8 %

SUM opened at $26.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.43. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $34.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Materials

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $511.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.20 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 11.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,439,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,101,000 after buying an additional 113,791 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,179,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,801,000 after buying an additional 956,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,032,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,561,000 after buying an additional 58,438 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,028,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,324,000 after buying an additional 208,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,903,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,435,000 after buying an additional 519,296 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

