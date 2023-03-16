StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM)

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUMGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

SUM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Summit Materials from $32.45 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Summit Materials from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.36.

Summit Materials Stock Down 2.8 %

SUM opened at $26.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.43. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $34.40.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUMGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $511.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.20 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 11.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Materials

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,439,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,101,000 after buying an additional 113,791 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,179,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,801,000 after buying an additional 956,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,032,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,561,000 after buying an additional 58,438 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,028,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,324,000 after buying an additional 208,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,903,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,435,000 after buying an additional 519,296 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM)

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.