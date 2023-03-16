Sunbelt Securities Inc. Grows Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,604,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,625,000 after purchasing an additional 90,962 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 120,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,594,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,591,000 after purchasing an additional 31,995 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 637,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,658,000 after purchasing an additional 26,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 63,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 3.3 %

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

Shares of WFC opened at $38.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $147.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $54.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.