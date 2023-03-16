Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $884,000 Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 76.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 112.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 61.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 195.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

IIPR stock opened at $82.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 27.14 and a quick ratio of 27.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.46. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.61 and a fifty-two week high of $211.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.34). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 55.86%. The company had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.60 million. Analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IIPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.17.

About Innovative Industrial Properties



Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

