Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases 179 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LHX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,758,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,151,000 after buying an additional 1,448,364 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 938,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,072,000 after purchasing an additional 427,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 374.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 486,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,906,000 after purchasing an additional 383,747 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX opened at $200.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.53. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.73 and a 1 year high of $264.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 83.36%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

