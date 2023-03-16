Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases 204 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,938 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 6.2% during the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 3.9% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 15.1% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in NIKE by 18.1% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,264 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $118.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.75. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $139.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Cowen upped their price objective on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.54.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

