Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases 2,470 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $85.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.62 and a 200-day moving average of $79.32. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $69.49 and a 52-week high of $106.60.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

