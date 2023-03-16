Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Sunoco from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Sunoco from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

NYSE SUN opened at $41.91 on Thursday. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $48.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.36.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.35). Sunoco had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 61,541 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 51,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through Fuel Distribution and Marketing and All Other segments. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products, which it supplies to third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

