Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE) Shares Acquired by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 487,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,685 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III were worth $4,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 75.9% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,321,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,673 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 106.4% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 514,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 5.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 433,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 22,356 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 50.1% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 174,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 58,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III during the first quarter worth about $568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III Stock Performance

STRE opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04. Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $11.12.

About Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify a business combination target within the technology sector focused on internet, consumer, media, and similar businesses.

