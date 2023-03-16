Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) and SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Critical Review

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) and SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Surface Oncology and SpringWorks Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology $30.00 million 1.39 -$63.59 million ($1.07) -0.64 SpringWorks Therapeutics $35.00 million 56.45 -$277.42 million ($5.23) -6.04

Surface Oncology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SpringWorks Therapeutics. SpringWorks Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Surface Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology N/A -53.11% -33.77% SpringWorks Therapeutics N/A -59.25% -53.27%

Volatility & Risk

Surface Oncology has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SpringWorks Therapeutics has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Surface Oncology and SpringWorks Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surface Oncology 0 0 3 0 3.00 SpringWorks Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Surface Oncology presently has a consensus price target of $6.60, indicating a potential upside of 863.08%. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $59.40, indicating a potential upside of 87.92%. Given Surface Oncology’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Surface Oncology is more favorable than SpringWorks Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.2% of Surface Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Surface Oncology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of SpringWorks Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Surface Oncology beats SpringWorks Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114). Its pipeline also includes licensed product programs, such as a collaboration with Novartis targeting CD73 (NZV930, Phase 1) and a collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline targeting PVRIG (SRF813, preclinical). The company was founded by David S. Grayzel in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors. The company is also developing mirdametinib, an oral small molecule MEK inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 1-associated plexiform neurofibromas, as well as Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of NF1-PN; mirdametinib + lifirafenib, a combination therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in patients with advanced or refractory solid tumors; and mirdametinib in monotherapy and combination approaches to treat solid tumors. In addition, it develops BGB-3245, an oral selective small molecule inhibitor of monomeric and dimeric forms of activating BRAF mutations, which is in Phase I clinical trial. The company has collaborations with BeiGene, Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline LLC, and Allogene to develop combination approaches with nirogacestat and mirdametinib; and license agreements with Pfizer Inc. for nirogacestat and mirdametinib. It also has a license agreement with Katholieke Universiteit Leuven and the Flanders Institute for Biotechnology for a portfolio of novel small molecule inhibitors of the TEA Domain; and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute for a portfolio of novel small molecule inhibitors of Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor. In addition, the company has clinical collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc., Precision BioSciences, Inc., Seagen Inc., and AbbVie, Inc. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

