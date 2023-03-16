Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.25 to C$12.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SGY. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Cormark restated a top pick rating and issued a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Firstegy restated a buy rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.10.
Surge Energy Trading Down 7.3 %
Shares of Surge Energy stock opened at C$8.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.14. The company has a market cap of C$779.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.07. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.15 and a 1 year high of C$13.68.
Surge Energy Announces Dividend
Surge Energy Company Profile
Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.
Featured Stories
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
- SentinelOne: Reversal In-Play For Cybersecurity Stocks
- Is Sportradar Group A Growth Stock To Bet On In 2023?
- Strong Guidance says Boeing is Ready for Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.