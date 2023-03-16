Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.25 to C$12.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SGY. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Cormark restated a top pick rating and issued a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Firstegy restated a buy rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.10.

Shares of Surge Energy stock opened at C$8.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.14. The company has a market cap of C$779.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.07. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.15 and a 1 year high of C$13.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Surge Energy’s payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

