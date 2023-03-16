Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Target Hospitality in a report released on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Target Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

TH has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Target Hospitality Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Target Hospitality stock opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.38. Target Hospitality has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.24.

In other Target Hospitality news, CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 62,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $1,052,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,790,208. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 62,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $1,052,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,208. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James B. Archer sold 174,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $2,708,090.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,181,640 shares in the company, valued at $18,350,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,563 shares of company stock valued at $8,637,257 over the last three months. Company insiders own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 29.1% in the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 11.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 41,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 30.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services Midwest, and Government. The Hospitality & Facilities Services – South segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

