Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires Shares of 143,716 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 143,716 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,057,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in EOG Resources by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.18.

EOG opened at $101.48 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.36.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

