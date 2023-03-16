Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys Shares of 199,725 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 199,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,031,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Trust Co increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $72.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.45 and a 200 day moving average of $75.14. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.81. The firm has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 88.26%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CL. Wolfe Research began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

