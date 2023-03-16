Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Invests $16.53 Million in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,532,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,775,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at $14,599,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,522.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,273 shares of company stock worth $21,189,979. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $756.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $815.38.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $760.30 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $800.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $745.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $727.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $23.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

