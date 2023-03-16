Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Invests $20.75 Million in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 370,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,747,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.4% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 376,468 shares of company stock worth $23,074,307 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.70.

KO stock opened at $60.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.43.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

