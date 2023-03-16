Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Makes New $15.44 Million Investment in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 411,439 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $15,438,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.05% of Las Vegas Sands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,381,358,000 after buying an additional 519,620 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,854,683 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,195,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $540,242,000 after purchasing an additional 394,616 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 36.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,428,878 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $278,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,755 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,652,595 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $212,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $53.11 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $60.99. The company has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.44 and its 200 day moving average is $46.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 44.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

LVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

