Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Makes New $19.72 Million Investment in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,358,850 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $19,717,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in UBS Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in UBS Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,465,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,169,000 after purchasing an additional 142,328 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in UBS Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,348,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,975,000 after purchasing an additional 453,906 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in UBS Group by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 169,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

UBS stock opened at $18.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.33. The firm has a market cap of $65.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $0.179 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.46.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

