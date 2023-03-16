Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Takes $23.53 Million Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 180,243 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $23,530,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.10% of First Republic Bank as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FRC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,724,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,628,000 after buying an additional 143,905 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,149,000 after buying an additional 14,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded First Republic Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Sterne Agee CRT raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

First Republic Bank Price Performance

FRC stock opened at $31.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $174.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.15.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.09%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Further Reading

