Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Takes Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 382,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,966,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

AZN stock opened at $64.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.17 billion, a PE ratio of 60.36, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.51. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $72.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.31.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 180.38%.

AZN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from £120 ($146.25) to £130 ($158.44) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from £125 ($152.35) to £135 ($164.53) in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from £101 ($123.10) to £119 ($145.03) in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10,825.11.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

