Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Increased to C$75.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 61.95% from the stock’s current price.

TECK.B has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$68.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.87.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of TECK.B opened at C$46.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.23. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$32.68 and a 12-month high of C$62.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$49.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.78.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.