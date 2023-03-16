Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Telecom Argentina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.
Telecom Argentina Stock Down 5.8 %
Shares of NYSE:TEO opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Telecom Argentina has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $6.85.
Telecom Argentina Company Profile
Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.
