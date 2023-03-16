Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Telecom Argentina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

Telecom Argentina Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TEO opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Telecom Argentina has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $6.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the 1st quarter valued at about $520,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 38,943 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,507,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Telecom Argentina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 225.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 243,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.