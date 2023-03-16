Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €3.10 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) received a €3.10 ($3.33) price objective from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on O2D. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.76) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays set a €3.20 ($3.44) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.37) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a €2.45 ($2.63) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($2.80) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at €2.87 ($3.09) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €2.44. Telefónica Deutschland has a one year low of €2.01 ($2.16) and a one year high of €3.03 ($3.25).

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

