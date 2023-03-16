Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TDS opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.61 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 625.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 51.1% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1,011.3% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc is a diversified telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of communications services, retail wireless connections, broadband, video, and voice connections. It operates through the following segments: UScellular, TDS Telecom, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.