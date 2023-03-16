Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.
Telephone and Data Systems Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of TDS opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.61 and a beta of 1.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 625.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 51.1% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1,011.3% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.
Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile
Telephone & Data Systems, Inc is a diversified telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of communications services, retail wireless connections, broadband, video, and voice connections. It operates through the following segments: UScellular, TDS Telecom, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other.
