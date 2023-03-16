The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Short Interest Update

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the February 13th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.00.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI opened at $270.36 on Thursday. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $233.30 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $297.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.75. The company has a market cap of $80.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,213,942.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,761 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,280. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Cigna Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $963,542,000. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 32,426.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,606,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after buying an additional 1,601,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,889,000 after buying an additional 1,012,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 451.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 557,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $154,940,000 after buying an additional 456,688 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

