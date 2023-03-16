The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stock Position Trimmed by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL cut its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLX. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

Clorox Stock Up 1.7 %

CLX stock opened at $156.34 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $160.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.29.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 134.86%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Stories

