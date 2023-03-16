The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Price Target to $16.00

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.50 to $16.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $14.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.80.
Vital Farms Stock Down 1.6 %
NASDAQ:VITL opened at $14.49 on Monday. Vital Farms has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.18 million, a P/E ratio of 715.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.44.
Vital Farms Company Profile
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
