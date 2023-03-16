The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Price Target to $16.00

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.50 to $16.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $14.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.80.

Vital Farms Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $14.49 on Monday. Vital Farms has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.18 million, a P/E ratio of 715.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.44.

Institutional Trading of Vital Farms

Vital Farms Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,932,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,238,000 after acquiring an additional 21,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,019,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,174,000 after acquiring an additional 524,679 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,741,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,522,000 after acquiring an additional 162,786 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,285,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,583 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,247,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,609,000 after acquiring an additional 36,606 shares during the period. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

