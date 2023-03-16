The Goldman Sachs Group Raises General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $96.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

GE has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.14.

GE stock opened at $89.76 on Monday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $94.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,992.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.25.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,066.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

