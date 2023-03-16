The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Target Price to $9.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on FULC. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.88.
Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Down 4.3 %
FULC stock opened at $3.80 on Monday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $24.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.25.
Insider Transactions at Fulcrum Therapeutics
Institutional Trading of Fulcrum Therapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $40,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $56,630,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $83,000.
Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile
Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC)
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
- SentinelOne: Reversal In-Play For Cybersecurity Stocks
- Is Sportradar Group A Growth Stock To Bet On In 2023?
- Strong Guidance says Boeing is Ready for Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.