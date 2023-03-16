The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Target Price to $9.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FULC. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.88.

FULC stock opened at $3.80 on Monday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $24.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.25.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $101,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,497,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 98,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $582,843.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,501,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,060,832.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,497,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 3,548,075 shares of company stock valued at $34,193,339 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $40,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $56,630,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $83,000.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

