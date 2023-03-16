The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,315,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,178 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.64% of Hershey worth $290,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 444.4% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in shares of Hershey by 359.3% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Hershey stock opened at $244.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.97. The company has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $201.42 and a 1 year high of $245.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total transaction of $357,406.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,478.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total transaction of $41,518.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,452.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total transaction of $357,406.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,478.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,076 shares of company stock valued at $7,990,284 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.23.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

