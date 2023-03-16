The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share

The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Lion Electric in a research note issued on Sunday, March 12th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.
Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on Lion Electric to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday.
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
