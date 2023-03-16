The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share

The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Lion Electric in a research note issued on Sunday, March 12th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on Lion Electric to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday.

Lion Electric Price Performance

Lion Electric Company Profile

Shares of LEV opened at C$2.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$621.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 2.73. Lion Electric has a twelve month low of C$2.50 and a twelve month high of C$11.52.

(Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.