The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lion Electric in a report issued on Monday, March 13th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Lion Electric to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday.

Lion Electric Trading Down 4.7 %

Lion Electric Company Profile

Shares of TSE LEV opened at C$2.81 on Tuesday. Lion Electric has a 1 year low of C$2.50 and a 1 year high of C$11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.85, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.67. The stock has a market cap of C$621.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 2.73.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

