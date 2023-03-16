The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Holdings Boosted by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 128.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 90.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 266.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 78.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 1,195.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toro news, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 430 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $50,146.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at $490,270.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $706,747.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,141.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $50,146.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,270.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,733 shares of company stock worth $4,492,359. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toro Price Performance

NYSE TTC opened at $106.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.73. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $117.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.01.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Toro had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 36.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TTC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

