The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives $71.55 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.55.

A number of research firms have commented on TTD. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Trade Desk Stock Down 2.5 %

Trade Desk stock opened at $55.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 550.96, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.83. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $76.75.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.24 million. Research analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 816,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,606,000 after buying an additional 46,715 shares during the period. DDFG Inc bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 418,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,783,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 13,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 9,849 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

