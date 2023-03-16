Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts (TSE:TWM)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research report issued on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira anticipates that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Stifel Firstegy has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares cut Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.60 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. CIBC decreased their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.65 to C$1.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. National Bank Financial cut Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$1.47.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock opened at C$0.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.10. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52-week low of C$0.85 and a 52-week high of C$1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$377.89 million, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

