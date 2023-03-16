Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 78 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENPH stock opened at $205.76 on Thursday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.67 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.48 and its 200-day moving average is $266.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. OTR Global lowered shares of Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.20.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

