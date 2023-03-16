Toroso Investments LLC Buys 10,719 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,376 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,759,000 after purchasing an additional 835,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,978,000 after purchasing an additional 680,165 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,834,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Southern Copper by 722.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,044,000 after acquiring an additional 567,629 shares during the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

Insider Activity

Southern Copper Stock Performance

In other news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $114,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,884. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SCCO stock opened at $68.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.10 and its 200-day moving average is $60.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.22. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $79.32.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 116.96%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Featured Stories

