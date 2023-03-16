Toroso Investments LLC Has $4.45 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,105 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $489,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 454,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,607,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 38.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,593,000 after acquiring an additional 65,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II acquired 2,672 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,437.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

NEE opened at $75.52 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $150.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.42.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.