Toroso Investments LLC Has $4.70 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Toroso Investments LLC trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 39.4% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $45,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $184.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.42. The company has a market cap of $158.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $223.97.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $196.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $206.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

