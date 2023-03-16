Toroso Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Toroso Investments LLC lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,512 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,834 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Bivin & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 18,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $78.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $104.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $114.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.35.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Articles

