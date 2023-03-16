Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) PT Lowered to C$15.50

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 93.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Trading Down 4.1 %

TSE:TOT opened at C$8.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$335.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.25. Total Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$6.12 and a 12 month high of C$9.87.

In other Total Energy Services news, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 197,833 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,711,215.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 222,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,924,000.96. In other news, Senior Officer Yuliya Gorbach purchased 4,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,095.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 73,281 shares in the company, valued at C$555,469.98. Also, insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 197,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,711,215.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 222,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,924,000.96. Insiders acquired 314,595 shares of company stock worth $2,717,501 over the last three months. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

