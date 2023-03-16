Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) PT Lowered to C$15.50

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 93.51% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Total Energy Services Trading Down 4.1 %
TSE:TOT opened at C$8.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$335.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.25. Total Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$6.12 and a 12 month high of C$9.87.
Total Energy Services Company Profile
Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.
